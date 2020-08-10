California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ordered ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. The ruling would guarantee protections such as overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement for drivers. The ruling won’t take effect right away as Uber and Lyft both said they plan to appeal to a higher court. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra praised the ruling, saying it will ensure the companies play by the rules. But the companies criticized the ruling, saying it threatens to shut them down during a pandemic-induced economic downturn that has cost millions of people their jobs.