Cow chase leads to helicopter rescue of California couple

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A confrontation between an elderly couple and a cow and her calf required the intervention of the California Highway Patrol this weekend. The couple had to be hoisted to safety by helicopter Sunday after the cow charged at them on an empty trail in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. A video of the rescue shows the cow and calf standing just steps away from the couple. Officials lifted the couple 75 feet into the air. They were taken to a hospital and were treated for undisclosed injuries. The couple was not identified.