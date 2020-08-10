Democrats, Biden still juggling virtual convention details

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential nominating convention will highlight the U.S. political spectrum from the left flank of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Republican old guard of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. But that doesn’t mean there’s room for every prominent Democrat who would get a share of the spotlight at a routine convention taking place without the backdrop of a pandemic. Instead, Biden’s campaign and other convention planners are continuing negotiations with various power players over how to produce a truncated virtual convention with just eight hours of programming over four nights from Aug. 17-20.