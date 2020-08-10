Explosion levels Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city, killing one person and critically injuring others. Their local union is tweeting that one person is still trapped in the wreckage while another was pronounced dead at the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters. Special rescue operation units were searching for other people. Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.