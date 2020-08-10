French publisher’s jarring memoir to be released in English

NEW YORK (AP) — A French publisher’s jarring memoir about her abusive relationship as a teenager with a prominent writer in his 50s will be released in English next year. HarperVia, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Vanessa Springora’s “Consent” will be released in the U.S. on Feb. 16. Spingora, now in her 40s and head of the Julliard publishing house, alleges in her book that Gabriel Matzneff met her when she was 13 and he was 50. She says they began a relationship when she was 14 and were together for two years. Matzneff, now in his 80s, was charged earlier this year by a Paris court for sexual abuse.