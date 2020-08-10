Germany finance minister to run for chancellor in 2021 vote

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party plans to name Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as its candidate to become chancellor in the country’s national election next year. The party’s co-leader said Monday on Twitter that the decision “represents an unexpected twist for some” but asked for the trust of members going forward. Scholz is considered to be on the right of the Social Democrats. The 62-year-old will face a candidate yet to be named by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc. Merkel herself has said she won’t run for a fifth term in the 2021 vote. Support for the Social Democrat Party has slumped from 20.5% in the 2017 election to around 15% in recent opinion polls.