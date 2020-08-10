Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health leaders around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak. Their departures are a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become. One of the latest examples came Sunday, when California’s public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, quit without explanation following a technical glitch that caused a delay in reporting virus test results — information that was used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.