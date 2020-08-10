IMAA Computer Gifts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Children from low-income families hear 30-million fewer words by age three than and their more affluent peers.

Many of these children can fall behind in school and they struggle to catch up. That's why Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA) is providing laptops to refugee and immigrant parents in the ParentChild+ program.

IMAA started giving out the laptops Monday ahead of the new school year.

The computers are vital in preparing children for early academic success.

IMAA says the period between pre-kingergarten and elementary school is critical to a child's development. Any disparities in school readiness may carry through the rest of that student's education.

The laptops are funded through the ParentChild+ program. Other computers are being funded through the Whole Families Systems Program and Rochester Area Foundation's "Together" grant.