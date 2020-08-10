Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe reopens after months-long closure

Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe reopens after months-long closureNew
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- After closing for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mall of America's theme park is welcoming guests once again.
On Monday, Mall of America said Nickelodeon Universe began step one in its phased reopening plan. The park is reportedly limiting capacity to 250 guests in an effort to ensure social distancing.
Guests above the age of 2 are required to wear masks in the park. Those with special medical conditions are exempt, Mall of America said.
Mall of America also said the park has increased the frequency of cleaning.
Two-hour unlimited ride passes are available for purchase on a first come, first service basis, the park said.
The Park said the following rides will be open to guests in the first phase of reopening:
Junior/Family rides:
- Backyardigans Swing-Along
- Big Rigs
- Blue’s Skidoo
- Carousel
- Diego’s Rescue Rider
- Ghost Blasters
- Guppy Bubbler
- Swiper’s Sweeper
Thrill rides:
- Brain Surge
- Fairly Odd Coaster
- Pepsi Orange Streak
- SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge
Visit the Mall of America website for more information on the park reopening.