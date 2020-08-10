Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe reopens after months-long closure

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- After closing for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mall of America's theme park is welcoming guests once again.

On Monday, Mall of America said Nickelodeon Universe began step one in its phased reopening plan. The park is reportedly limiting capacity to 250 guests in an effort to ensure social distancing.

It’s slime time! @NickUniverse has begun its phased reopening + is ready to welcome you back at a limited capacity with some of your favorite rides! 🙌 More details here: https://t.co/K94BwVhdo6 pic.twitter.com/dUM6GIL335 — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 10, 2020

Guests above the age of 2 are required to wear masks in the park. Those with special medical conditions are exempt, Mall of America said.

Mall of America also said the park has increased the frequency of cleaning.

Two-hour unlimited ride passes are available for purchase on a first come, first service basis, the park said.

The Park said the following rides will be open to guests in the first phase of reopening:

Junior/Family rides:

Backyardigans Swing-Along

Big Rigs

Blue’s Skidoo

Carousel

Diego’s Rescue Rider

Ghost Blasters

Guppy Bubbler

Swiper’s Sweeper

Thrill rides:

Brain Surge

Fairly Odd Coaster

Pepsi Orange Streak

SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge

Visit the Mall of America website for more information on the park reopening.