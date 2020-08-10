Minnesota Primary Election Day: What you’ll need to know

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ahead of Primary Election Day in Minnesota, we wanted to update you on some information in case you have not yet cast your ballot.

POLLS OPEN

7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11.

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

That largely depends on where you live. The races that are on everyone's ballots are for U.S. Senate.

There are no U.S. House races on the ballot in southeast Minnesota. Both the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts in the state only have one candidate for each party. They automatically move on to the general election.

Not all county and municipal races are on the ballot this time, just the ones where there are more than three candidates who entered. Because they are nonpartisan, there will be no "winner" in those races. The candidates with the top two vote tallies move on to the general election.

There are a few local races where you would pick more than one candidate. Those races are on the general election ballot only.

Click here to find details on your specific ballot.

VOTING ON ELECTION DAY

You'll want to double check your polling location. About 1/3 of Rochester's have changed.

You should also anticipate COVID-19 related safety changes at your polling location. They include:

Polling being evaluated and relocated to ensure space for physical distancing on election day. Voters should double check their polling location as about 1/3 locations in Rochester have moved.

Providing instructions for each voting location to show how to ensure six feet of distance during the process.

Using separate entrances and exits where possible to ensure one-way foot traffic

Placing hand sanitizers at entrances and exits

Requiring that face coverings be worn by election workers, voters and other visitors

Making disposable masks available near the entrance for voters who don't have a face covering

Providing election workers with face shields to wear over face coverings if desired

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly

Offering voters a sanitized pen. Voters can also bring their own pen.

Allowing the option for individuals to vote curbside and avoid entering the polling location. Voters experiencing symptoms and those who are unable to wear a face covering are asked to use curbside voting.

ABSENTEE VOTING

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, absentee ballots:

"Must be postmarked on or before Election Day (August 11, 2020) and received by your county by the day before the county canvass, which may take place on the second or third day following the election." "You can also return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot."

TRACKING YOUR BALLOT

If you've sent in your ballot already, you can track it here on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

EARLY VOTING

Voting early in person must have been completed by 5 p.m. Monday, August 10.