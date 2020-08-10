Mississippi flag design process: Elvis has left the building

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A commission has whittled down a list of proposed designs for a new Mississippi flag from nearly 3,000 to 147. It will choose the final five designs on Friday. Designs eliminated include those with beer cans, crawfish, Elvis and Kermit the Frog. The Department of Archives and History posted remaining designs online Monday. Many have magnolias and stars. One has a giant mosquito. Mississippi recently retired the last state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely condemned as racist. The new flag cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have “In God We Trust.” The commission will put one design on the November ballot, and voters will choose whether to adopt it as the official flag.