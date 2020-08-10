Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota

NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota State Patrol released more information about a fatal crash on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the State Patrol, the GMC SUV driven by Brent Diderrich of Wanamingo was northbound on Highway 57 approaching Highway 52.

A motorcycle rider, 25-year-old Nolan Osborne of Arlington, Minnesota was going south on Highway 52. The two vehicles collided in the southbound lane of Highway 52 around 415th street. Osborne was killed in the crash.

Diderrich was not hurt, the State Patrol said.