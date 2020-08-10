New this week: Selena Gomez, Jason Sudeikis & Gloria Estefan

This week’s new entertainment releases include Jamie Foxx in the Netflix sci-fi thriller film “Project Power” and Selena Gomez in the kitchen for a 10-episode cooking series that debuts Thursday on the HBO Max streaming service. Skip Marley, the 24-year-old grandson of the legendary Bob Marley, has a new album called “Higher Place” and Gloria Estefan takes on Brazilian sounds on her new album coming out Thursday. Plus, Jason Sudeikis stars as an American football coach who tries his hand coaching pro soccer in England in “Ted Lasso,” a new Apple TV+ comedy series.