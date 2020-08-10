Police: Motorcyclist killed after crash with stolen car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a motorcyclist has died from injuries he received when he was hit by a car that officials say had been stolen. Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday along MLK Jr. Parkway. Officers sent to the area discovered a car had hit a motorcycle and fled the scene before crashing a second time into a building a short distance later. Police say the 52-year-old driver of the car tried to run from the crash, but was quickly arrested by police and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Bounleua Lovan of Des Moines, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.