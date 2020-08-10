Politically charged ‘black-ish’ episode gets belated home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A politically charged episode of “black-ish” from 2017 that was shelved by ABC has found a home on Hulu. In a social media post, “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris said he can’t wait for people to see the episode for themselves. Barris says he asked producer Walt Disney Television to reconsider making the episode available, and they agreed. The episode, titled “Please Baby Please,” is centered around a sleepless night in the Johnson household. Family members share their concerns on racism and on Trump administration actions on immigration and climate change. The stars of “black-ish” include Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.