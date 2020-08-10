Pro wrestling star James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies at 70

Former professional wrestler James Harris has died at the age of 70. The Mississippi-born sharecropper gained international fame as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant.” World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. The man who co-wrote Harris’ autobiography says Harris died from COVID-19. Harris’ wrestling career took off under the gimmick of Kamala after other characters failed. He’d come to the ring in body paint and a spear before taking on the likes of babyface wrestlers the Junkyard Dog, Hacksaw Butch Reed, and later Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker. He recently had his legs amputated because of diabetes.