Rochester Cold Stone Creamery location temporarily shut down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester's north Cold Stone Creamery location is closing its doors for cleaning.

A Facebook post from the ice cream shop stated an employee has COVID-19. The post also states it will temporarily close for deep cleaning.

According to the post, the employee did not work in the past few days because of symptoms.

All employees that had any contact with with the affected employee have been put in quarantine and have been tested to make sure they are not positive.

The post did not say when the store is planing to re-open.

The two other Rochester locations are still open.