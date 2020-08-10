RPS board approves district’s learning model for upcoming school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, the Rochester Public School Board unanimously voted that the hybrid learning style for elementary students and distance learning for middle to high school students would be the plan for students' return to school in the fall.

The board met for more than 5 hours while going through a 52 page PowerPoint on the learning plan details.

On July 30, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, announced school districts could choose which learning model would be best for students in their county.

On Friday, Michael Muñoz, RPS superintendent, announced the details of the district's plans.

"Most elementary students (Pre K - grade 5) and Lincoln K-8 students will receive face-to-face instruction two days per week and distance learning three days per week," the district wrote in an RPS document announcing the learning model plan. RPS' plan said most secondary students are to do distance learning five days per week.

Parents can also choose to opt for full-time distance learning. Families that choose that model have to inform the school by Thursday, Aug. 13.

RPS said it will inform parents if a learning model needs to change based on infection rates within the county at least every 6 weeks.

The first reevaluation will be October 16th.