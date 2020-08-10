Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA…NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE AND NORTHEASTERN RICE

COUNTIES…

At 338 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanton, or

near Northfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Northfield, Cannon Falls, Stanton, Nerstrand, Randolph, Miesville,

Wastedo, Hader and Lake Byllesby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…2.50IN;

WIND…70MPH