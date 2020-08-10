Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:15 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:15 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA…NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE AND NORTHEASTERN RICE
COUNTIES…
At 338 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanton, or
near Northfield, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Northfield, Cannon Falls, Stanton, Nerstrand, Randolph, Miesville,
Wastedo, Hader and Lake Byllesby.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive
hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should
move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…2.50IN;
WIND…70MPH