Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FREEBORN AND SOUTHERN STEELE COUNTIES…

At 518 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blooming

Prairie, or 14 miles southeast of Owatonna, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Geneva, Hope and Steele Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH