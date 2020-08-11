Android phones to track quakes; California gets alert system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Google says Android phones will be used to sense earthquakes around the world and may one day be able to provide global warnings, with the first mass alert system unveiled Tuesday in California. The Android operating system maker says it’s using California’s network of seismometers to trigger phone alerts. Authorities say that could give people nearby precious seconds to seek safety. No app is needed. Google also announced that Android phones around the world will begin acting as mini-seismometers to sense tremors. Beginning next year, that could lead to early warning alerts for users near quakes around the world.