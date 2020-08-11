As Hong Kongers seek to emigrate, some simply can’t leave

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s new national security law has many in the former British colony worried that Beijing is stripping their city of its freedoms. Britain has said it will allow extended stays and a path to citizenship to holders of British National Overseas passport holders — a possible lifeline for families considering leaving as China extends its influence over Hong Kong. If only it were that simple. Even for those with passports that might allow them to migrate, relocation from the world’s most expensive city, where one in five people scrapes by below the poverty line, is an option only for the relatively affluent.