Protester dies in clashes after disputed Belarus vote

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Belarusian Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital Minsk. Ministry spokesman Alexander Lastovsky said the victim was part of a crowd of people protesting results of Sunday’s presidential election. He said the protester intended to throw an explosive device, but it blew up in his hand and killed him. The death came as thousands of people protested in Belarus for a second straight night Monday after official results from weekend elections — dismissed by the opposition as a sham — gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.