Clippard scheduled to start for Minnesota at Milwaukee

Clippard scheduled to start for Minnesota at MilwaukeeNew
Minnesota Twins (11-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-8, third in the AL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Clippard (0-0, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
The Brewers went 49-32 in home games in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.40.
The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.