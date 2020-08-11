COVID-19 IMPACT: Casablanca Restaurant closes due to tough times

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Another restaurant officially closes its doors on Tuesday.

The owners of Casablanca Restaurant first opened back in 2015, and now said things are too tough to stay open.

Monday night, in a Facebook post Creative Chef Youness Boji and his wife Amber thanked the community for their support over the years.

During the shutdown over the summer, the couple did a lot of cooking demonstrations on social media, and hosted some Wednesday Wine tastings with live music on the patio.

While the doors maybe closed now, the couple is planning to return one day with a new location, name and vibe. But, it won't be until the pandemic is over.