Facebook: Pandemic hurt enforcement on suicide, child nudity

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted Facebook’s ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms, the company said Tuesday. Sending its content moderators home in the early months of the pandemic led to the removal of less material related to suicide, self-injury, child nudity and sexual exploitation. During that time, Facebook relied more on technology, rather than humans, to find posts, photos and other content that violates its rules. The company said that it has since brought many reviewers back to working online from home and, “where it is safe,” a smaller number into offices.