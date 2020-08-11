Georgia city confronts future of site where slaves were sold

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments, a rural Georgia city is confronting the fate of a rare, 18th-century pavilion where slaves were once sold. The Market House, or Slave House, in downtown Louisville is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been held up as a cultural site by county officials. The open-air, gazebo-like structure dates to the 1790s. Critics say it is a constant reminder of a painful part of U.S. history and needs to be taken away. The City Council is expected to make a decision about the future of the structure at its meeting Tuesday.