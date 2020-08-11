Over 900 students, staff in Georgia district quarantining

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week. The Cherokee County School District outside Atlanta said it would also temporarily shut down a hard-hit high school in which a widely shared photo showed dozens of maskless students posing together. The district serves more than 42,000 students. News of the quarantines came a day after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that the reopening of some of the state’s schools amid the coronavirus outbreak has gone well with the exception of the viral photos of students crowded together without masks.