Increasing rain chances late this week

Dry conditions have been the norm over the past several weeks in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Right now, we fall on the "minor" end of the drought monitor, but that could change if we continue to stay dry through the weekend.

Isolated Rain Chances Ahead:

We're still not looking at widespread rain chances this week. Isolated showers will be possible late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Current model guidance suggests low moisture levels in the lower parts of the atmosphere limiting our rain chances on Wednesday. The next round of isolated showers will be Thursday and into Friday morning. Dew points should bump into the middle and upper 60s providing a little more moisture for showers and storms to survive. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor with some areas receiving just over a tenth of an inch. I think most areas will stay under a tenth of an inch with how scattered showers will be.

Temperatures will stay steady in the lower 80s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the middle and lower 60s through Saturday night. As we head towards next week, temperatures will begin to feel a little like "fall". Highs will return to the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday.

Nick