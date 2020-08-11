Iraq military says Turkish drone kills 2 senior commanders

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi security officials. It’s the first time Turkey’s operation to root out Kurdish rebels in Iraq’s north has produced fatalities among high-ranking Iraqi personnel. A military statement Tuesday says the drone targeted a military vehicle belonging to the Border Guards in the Bradost area, north of Irbil causing the deaths of two border guard commanders. Two security officials said the commanders were meeting with members of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, when they came under attack. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization and has regularly bombed their positions inside northern Iraq.