Prosecution rejects rookie argument by ex-cop in Floyd death

Minneapolis (AP) — State prosecutors have rejected an argument by a fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death that he was just a rookie overridden by a senior officer at the scene.

Prosecutors on Monday opposed the fired officer’s motion to be dismissed from the case. Thomas Lane is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The defense contends the 37-year-old Lane was only on the job four days when Floyd died after veteran Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25.

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison argues “there is no free pass under state law for rookies.”