Puerto Rico gov sues elections commission in primary debacle

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is adding new demands to conflicting proposals for rescuing the U.S. territory’s botched primary election. She sued the elections commission on Tuesday to insist on an election re-do at all polling centers that opened late — not just those where a lack of ballots kept people from voting, The lawsuit filed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez also seeks to stop the release of unconfirmed results from centers where voting did take place on Sunday. A failure to supply ballots kept people from voting at a little under half of the island’s 110 polling places.