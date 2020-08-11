Rochester City Council president candidates share plans if on November ballot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- For the first time, Rochester will have a woman City Council president and a woman mayor.

Kathleen Harrington, Vangie Castro and Brooke Carlson are the contenders for council president.

As they await election results, they share their campaign goals if selected to be on the ballot in November.

"Of course we're going to have to create a pathway to winning. Like how many people we need to talk to, how many people we need to reach, votes that we need to get in November. And especially with the pandemic, it's much different. We don't really do as much door knocking" Castro said.

Carlson said if she ends up on the ballot, she plans to regroup with her team and make sure they continue to stay true to her values with her campaign.

"And really share that with the community and be sure that I am learning from people in the community and reflecting on their values, as well," Carlson said.

"I am very hopeful that I can make it into the primary and really campaign during the general election to help our city recover together and be the most inclusive city we can be," Harrington said.

The City of Rochester said results recorded on Tuesday night are not official, as additional mail ballots still need to be counted and added to these totals.

