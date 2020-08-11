Severe flooding displaces scores of thousands in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Severe flooding continues to displace thousands of people in Somalia. The government in recent days issued new warnings to communities living along the Jubba and Shabelle rivers. It says rains in the highlands of neighboring Ethiopia could lead to flash floods in towns such as Jowhar and Beledweyne. Residents have said several people have been swept away. The United Nations says at least four displaced people have died. More than 100,000 people have had to flee their homes since late June. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has appealed for emergency relief for one hard-hit town outside the capital.