AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two officials familiar with the matter say the man who was shot and wounded near the White House by a uniformed Secret Service officer Monday had been threatening to kill people. The confrontation near the White House had led to President Donald Trump being abruptly escorted out of a briefing room during a televised news conference. Officials say the man has been identified as Myron Berryman and is expected to face federal assault charges. He remained hospitalized with critical injuries on Tuesday. The officials, who were briefed on the investigation, could not discuss the ongoing probe publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.