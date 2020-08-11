Tension high between Turkey, Greece in eastern Mediterranean

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tension remains high between Greece and Turkey, whose warships are in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey has sent a research vessel to carry out seismic research for energy resources in an area Greece says is on its continental shelf. Ankara announced on Monday that its research vessel Oruc Reis and two support vessels would be operating in the Mediterranean Sea between Cyprus and Greece until Aug. 23. The Oruc Reis arrived in the area Monday morning, escorted by Turkish warships. Greece slammed the move as an illegal act that infringes on its sovereign rights, saying the Turkish research vessel is inside an area covered by the Greek continental shelf. Greek warships are in the area and are monitoring the Oruc Reis, while the military is on alert.