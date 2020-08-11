The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Chart-topping Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this month. MTV announced Tuesday that Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will also perform at the Aug. 30 event, which was originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City because of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously announced performers include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin. Keke Palmer will host the awards show. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead contenders with nine nominations apiece. They are nominated for the top prize, video of the year, with their No. 1 collaboration “Rain on Me.”