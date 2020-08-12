1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family if she didn’t kill the girl has lost an appeal. Morgan Geyser was 12 at the time of the attack in 2014. She argued that the case belonged in juvenile court. But Wisconsin’s 2nd District Court of Appeals disagreed, ruling Wednesday that the Waukesha County Circuit Court correctly kept the case in adult court. Geyser’s attorney had argued that she should have been charged with attempted second-degree intentional homicide, which would have placed the case in juvenile court.