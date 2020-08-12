 Skip to Content

A few storms possible today; more rain chances later this week

Isolated thunderstorms today

A weak disturbance from the west is headed in our direction today, bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms for the late morning and afternoon hours. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 80s and a slight south breeze. A few of those approaching storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible, but widespread severe weather isn't expected.

Ted Schmidt

Morning and Noon Meteorologist

