A Yank hopes to charm Brits in soccer series ‘Ted Lasso’

NEW YORK (AP) — An American football coach finds himself in London coaching an elite soccer team in the new Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” Jason Sudeikis plays the title character without much knowledge of the game but a relentless optimism and kindness, armed with homespun wisdom. Sudeikis and executive producer Bill Lawrence fleshed out a three-dimensional Lasso from the character first created by NBC Sports to sell Americans on coverage of English Premier League soccer. The creators were reaching back to the idea of an American who was moral and kind: A good-natured guy with a twinkle in his eye who is smarter than he shows.