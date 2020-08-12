Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden introduced his newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, with the former vice president and California senator appearing for the first time together as the Democratic presidential ticket.

Biden pitched his former primary rival as a smart, tenacious figure who will help him defeat President Donald Trump in November amid a pandemic, cratering economy and national reckoning on racism.

Harris is making history as the first Black woman on a national major party ticket, and she’d be the first woman to hold national executive office if Biden wins.

Democrats see Harris as appealing to progressives, mainstream liberals and some independents and Republicans unhappy with Trump.

The president and his allies are attempting to cast her as too left-wing for the country.