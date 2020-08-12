Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

Lawyers representing dozens of Black former University of Michigan student-athletes who claim they were abused by a sports doctor who worked there for decades are asking the university to treat them fairly as it settles hundreds of lawsuits expected to cost the school millions of dollars. They’re demanding Wednesday that victims of Dr. Robert Anderson receive fair compensation “based on their trauma rather than based on their color.” Attorney Parker Stinar says most personal injury cases are settled out of court with the amounts often based on data that projects lower lifetime earnings for Blacks, Latinos and women than white men. Stinar said that nearly half of the 750 men claiming to have been sexually abused by Anderson are Black.