Business lobby raises concerns over Trump payroll tax break

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s leading business group is raising serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s move to defer Social Security payroll taxes for American workers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is warning that the plan for a shot of economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic could prove unworkable. The Chamber has been a White House ally in battles to cut federal regulations and taxes. But the group’s letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Trump’s directive is “surrounded by uncertainty” and “only exacerbates the challenges” for companies trying to quickly put his action in place. There’s been no immediate response from the administration.