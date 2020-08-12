Rochester Community Celebration: How to join in on the fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With so many summer events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rochester Community Celebration is a chance to join in on some local fun, even from the comfort of your own home.

The Rochester Community Celebration will take place from Aug. 20 through 23 and will feature live music, fireworks on Saturday night and a drive-thru parade.

KTTC is sponsoring and broadcasting the Neighborhood Concert Series from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The Drive-In concerts will be open to the public by reservation only: You can visit riversideconcerts.com or call 507-328-2200

The free event is scheduled to feature performances from the following groups:

Dos Santos - World Music Outreach Service - 7 p.m. Mayo High School

Avey Grouws Band - 7 p.m. Withers Sports Complex

County Line Drive - 7 p.m. Century High School

Brother Ali - 7 p.m. John Marshall High School

Lady Midnight - 8:30 p.m. Broadcast on KTTC and Live at Mayo Civic Center P-Hall