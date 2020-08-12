DISTANCE LEARNING CHALLENGES: Parents and instructors finding new ways for students to learn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Across the country, many parents are not looking forward to another semester of distance learning.

In Rochester, some are looking to other options, from tutors to different schools, for the fall semester.

"She just wants to go to school which really surprises me," said Samantha Berning, parent of an upcoming middle school student.

Many parents feel that same as Berning after the difficulties with distance learning in the spring.

"They need that teacher in person. I think it's just difficult in general," Berning said. "The reality of it is that it will probably continue like this."

At least for the next six weeks. Rochester Public Schools' announcement of distance learning has many parents reconsidering about what to do for their child's schooling in the fall.

"We are looking at different schooling options. I've looked at some of the private schools but being a single parent, they are not in my budget by any means," Berning said. "I'm looking at another charter school in Rochester."

One music teacher, who also tutors other subjects, is planning to change her studio into a learning lab for students struggling with distance learning.

"Some kids get distracted. The progress isn't as good online because you are unable to hone in on what they need," said Chrissy Misso, music instructor at Chrissy's Place in Rochester.

The one-on-one instruction can help students grasp more difficult topics. Misso hopes to help up to 10 kids through her new tutoring program.

"Kids are more able to ask questions because they are shy in front of the whole group," Misso said. "Some kids take longer to express what they need help with. You can't necessarily do that in a classroom setting."

Likewise, Berning faces a big transition as her daughter moves to middle school this year. She is nervous ahead of a fall she hopes is not as difficult as last semester.

"In the evening doing school work after a full day's work. It ended up in a lot of frustration and struggle between the both of us," Berning said. "I don't think she got a lot out of it."

To accommodate both music lessons and tutoring, Misso plans to use the neighboring suite so the students have room to socially distance. The signup for her program is on a first-come, first-served basis.