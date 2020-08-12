Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to purchasing tiger skin rug

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says an Ohio man has pleaded guilty to buying a tiger skin rug. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ryan Gibbs of Cincinnati bought a rug in 2019 from a seller for $3,000. The seller was actually an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent. The rug had been confiscated from a previous investigation. Gibbs, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of violating the federal endangered species law. Defense attorney Scott Croswell said Gibbs did not dispute the charge. Gibbs also agreed to give up a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins and a panther skin.