Overnight Rochester traffic stop leads to officer hit; shots fired at suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Breaking in Northwest Rochester - shots were fired early Wednesday morning from police at a suspect. This was in response to a traffic stop that took a dangerous turn when police say the suspect struck the officer and the officer's squad car. Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. We don't know the extent of any injuries. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Kenosha Drive NW and Valleyhigh Road.