Plans for new RPS Longfellow building outlined

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools has several plans in place for renovating or building new school buildings across the district.

One of those buildings is Longfellow Elementary. The school is unique because it runs on a 45-15 year-round choice schedule and is currently in session with hybrid learning.

The proposed new building has been approved to be on land that will be shared between Rochester City Parks and the school district. It'll be situated on the northeast corner of a property that's currently occupied by soccer fields. The land is bordered by the National Guard armory to the north and 20th Street SE to the south.

Proposed new Longfellow building

Kevin Holm of design firm LHB said that the building was designed for plenty of natural light, being energy efficient. Grade levels will be separated and certain classrooms like band will be isolated to help mitigate noise filtering to other classrooms.

The building will also offer advanced security.

"Once school has started all doors to this facility will lock," Holm said.

Visitors will have to sign in with the administration in the main office and will have to be let in to the building.

The plan for now is to not impact the curriculum of the school.

"The plan right now is that it will remain a 45-15 curriculum," said RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz. "It just will have larger capacity than it does at this time."

The next big step for the project will be a presentation by LHB of the schematics to the school board on Oct. 6. After that, the company will go through bids in early February before starting construction in April of 2021. The school is scheduled to be finished in August 2022 which would be in the middle of a 45 day session.

"The switchover from the existing to the new would happen during one of the natural breaks of the 45-15 schedule," Holm said.

To see the current projects RPS is planning, click here.