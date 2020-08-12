Progressives beat Democratic incumbents in legislative races

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Challengers defeated three Democratic legislators in Minnesota’s primaries and were leading a fourth as the progressive wing of the party showed its strength. Sen. Erik Simonson of Duluth lost Tuesday night to attorney Jen McEwen, who campaigned against copper-nickel mining and an oil pipeline project that he supports. Rep. John Lesch lost to Athena Hollins in St. Paul, and Rep. Ray Dehn was trailing Esther Agbaje in a Minneapolis race with absentees pending. Veteran Sen. Jeff Hayden, who was active in passing police accountability legislation, conceded Wednesday to self-described democratic socialist Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis district where George Floyd was killed.