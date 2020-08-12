 Skip to Content

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have charged three men with harassing and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse. Prosecutors said Wednesday that one of the men set fire to a vehicle in Florida outside a residence where one victim was staying and offered to pay another victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution. Yet another Kelly associate is charged with threatening to expose sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly. The Grammy-award winning musician has denied abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to dozens of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

